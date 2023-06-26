IN PICTURES: Cobblers' promotion-winners return for pre-season testing
Cobblers’ promotion-winners returned to work today (Monday) for pre-season testing as the build up to the 2023/24 League One campaign gets underway.
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST
The first two days of pre-season involves testing which is taking place at the club’s partners, the University of Northampton. Here are some snaps of Cobblers players being put through their paces by the club’s medical department…
Page 1 of 4