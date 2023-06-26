News you can trust since 1931
IN PICTURES: Cobblers' promotion-winners return for pre-season testing

Cobblers’ promotion-winners returned to work today (Monday) for pre-season testing as the build up to the 2023/24 League One campaign gets underway.
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST

The first two days of pre-season involves testing which is taking place at the club’s partners, the University of Northampton. Here are some snaps of Cobblers players being put through their paces by the club’s medical department…

Akin Odimayo

1.

Akin Odimayo Photo: NTFC

Louis Appéré with first-team strength and rehabilitation coach Ashlee Adebayo

2.

Louis Appéré with first-team strength and rehabilitation coach Ashlee Adebayo Photo: NTFC

Mitch Pinnock

3.

Mitch Pinnock Photo: NTFC

Shaun McWilliams

4.

Shaun McWilliams Photo: NTFC

