IN PICTURES: Cobblers players given their marching orders at army training camp

Cobblers players have been through their paces after heading north to Rutland for an army training camp.

Town were due to take part in the camp earlier in pre-season but it had to be re-arranged, with the squad heading up early on Wednesday morning.

With 11 new players joining the club this summer, manager Jon Brady hopes the trip will bring his squad closer together ahead of next weekend’s Sky Bet League Two opener against Port Vale.

He said: “We’re going away to an army camp for two days – but it’s not as strict as it sounds! It’s just an opportunity to bring the players together.

“They’re very keen to go full army on us but we’ve spoken to them and it’ll be about us as a group coming together and finding our values and our standards and a few other things.

“I feel it will be a great experience. We have 11 new players within the group this season so we’re trying to bring them all closer together, although I feel they’re already quite close at the moment.

“There’ll be a few challenges no doubt and we’ll see who comes to the table – it’ll be interesting. You will know by Saturday who has come through unscathed!”

Check out the best pictures from Wednesday below...

