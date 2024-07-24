Cladding has started to go upCladding has started to go up
Cladding has started to go up

IN PICTURES: Check out the latest pictures of the East Stand as builders continue to make impressive progress

By James Heneghan
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:34 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 13:34 BST
Work on the East Stand has continued at an impressive rate in the last few weeks and the progress that’s been made is clear to see from the latest set of pictures taken by photographer Pete Norton earlier today (Wednesday).

See for yourself here...

View from the Sixfields pitch

1.

View from the Sixfields pitchPhoto: Pete Norton

The side of the stand

2. East Stand-24.7.24-12.jpg

The side of the standPhoto: Pete Norton

Behind the stand

3. East Stand-24.7.24-2.jpg

Behind the standPhoto: Pete Norton

Inside the stand

4. East Stand-24.7.24-5.jpg

Inside the standPhoto: Pete Norton

