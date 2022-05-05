IN PICTURES: All the Cobblers award winners for 2021-22 season

It was obviously a great night for Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts, as he picked up a string of accolades, including the main prize of the Chronicle & Echo Cobblers’ supporters player of the year gong, sponsored by InTown Automotive.

But there were plenty of other award winners as well, and photographer PETE NORTON was on hand to grab the images.

Here you can see exactly who won what...

1. Liam Roberts... fans' player of the year Liam Roberts with his Chronicle & Echo Northampton Town Supporters' player of the year award Photo: PETE NORTON Photo Sales

2. Wonder goals! Mitch Pinnock (v Leyton Orient) and Aaron McGowan (v Stevenage) shared the award for goal of the season Photo: PETE NORTON Photo Sales

3. Community champion! Cobblers Women player Eden Brown was named the PFA community champion Photo: PETE NORTON Photo Sales

4. Away supporters' player of the year... Liam Roberts was named the away supporters' player of the season Photo: PETE NORTON Photo Sales