All the winners from the Cobblers end of season awards face the camera

IN PICTURES: All the Cobblers award winners for 2021-22 season

Sunday saw the Cobblers celebrate their achievements in the 2021-22 campaign at their annual end-of-season awards dinner at the County Ground.

By Jeremy Casey
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 9:50 am

It was obviously a great night for Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts, as he picked up a string of accolades, including the main prize of the Chronicle & Echo Cobblers’ supporters player of the year gong, sponsored by InTown Automotive.

But there were plenty of other award winners as well, and photographer PETE NORTON was on hand to grab the images.

Here you can see exactly who won what...

1. Liam Roberts... fans' player of the year

Liam Roberts with his Chronicle & Echo Northampton Town Supporters' player of the year award

Photo: PETE NORTON

Photo Sales

2. Wonder goals!

Mitch Pinnock (v Leyton Orient) and Aaron McGowan (v Stevenage) shared the award for goal of the season

Photo: PETE NORTON

Photo Sales

3. Community champion!

Cobblers Women player Eden Brown was named the PFA community champion

Photo: PETE NORTON

Photo Sales

4. Away supporters' player of the year...

Liam Roberts was named the away supporters' player of the season

Photo: PETE NORTON

Photo Sales
CobblersCounty Ground
Next Page
Page 1 of 4