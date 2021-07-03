IN PICTURES: All of Cobblers' ins and outs during the summer transfer window so far

Jon Brady has been hard at work rebuilding and reshaping his squad for Sky Bet League Two next season. Keep track of what happened and when with our guide to all the ins and outs at Sixfields here...
1. OUT: Steve Arnold (released) - May 11
The experienced goalkeeper struggled with injury during the second half of the season and was let go after two years with the club. Has signed for Southend United on a two-year deal.
2. OUT: Alan Sheehan (released) - May 11
Veteran defender impressed when he played, but again injury was his undoing. Yet to find a new club and could make the decision to retire this summer.
3. OUT: Mark Marshall (released) - May 11
The tricky winger was electric at Wembley in the play-off final and briefly came to life under Jon Brady, but he was short on game-time towards the end of the season and was let go. Remains without a club.
4. OUT: Ricky Korboa (released) - May 11
His exciting start to the season fizzled out and again game-time became limited prior to his release from the club. Has since joined fellow League Two outfit Sutton United.