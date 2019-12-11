In-form Turnbull thrilled to be such a regular for Cobblers

Cobblers' in-form defender Jordan Turnbull says he's is thrilled to have become such a regular and dependable presence at the heart of Keith Curle's back three this season.

The 25-year-old has not always been certain of his place in the side since joining in January 2018, particularly during Dean Austin's short time at the helm at the start of last season.

But Curle's appointment last October coincided with a long run in the team for Turnbull and that's continued into this season, the centre-back having started 15 of Town's last 16 league matches - the only one he missed was through suspension.

Just two players in the squad - Scott Wharton and Sam Hoskins - have chalked up more appearances in all competitions than Turnbull this term.

"It's been a bit up and down in my time here," he admitted. "There was a period under a different manager where I didn't really play at all but apart from that I've been quite regular.

"This season started off a little difficult and I wasn't in the team for the first two games but after that I've been playing most weeks and I've been happy with my form.

"As a team we're performing a lot better and us three at the back are providing a good platform for the team to go and express themselves and attack and score goals.

"I'm really happy with how it's going and hopefully it continues and hopefully I stay in the team."

Turnbull was put through a test of stamina last week when he and Wharton played every minute of Town's three games in six days.

"Last week was tough because me and Scotty played on the Sunday and the Tuesday and then again on Saturday," he added.

"Three games in six days is tough but the lads are fit and the gaffer is really good in making sure we're all fighting fit for matchday.

"We get plenty of rest time and time to heal and get going again for games and it's all about management at the moment because we have a lot of games coming up."