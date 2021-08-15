In-form McWilliams back fully fit after suffering 'quite badly' with COVID in pre-season

Shaun McWilliams goes in for one of his trademark sliding tackles against Colchester. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers midfielder Shaun McWilliams feels back to sharpest best after revealing he suffered 'quite badly' from COVID during pre-season.

The 23-year-old played in Town's first two pre-season games but then tested positive for coronavirus and did not feature again until their final friendly at Cambridge United.

He managed 45 minutes in that game but was not deemed fit enough to start Cobblers' League Two opener against Port Vale, instead coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, he played the full 90 minutes at Coventry City in the Carabao Cup and then did likewise when Northampton beat Colchester United on Saturday, impressing in both games.

"For me, it's just been a case of getting back fit and getting minutes on the pitch after having COVID," said McWilliams. "I've now had two 90 minutes in the space of three days so I feel good and hopefully I'll be available for the next game."

Discussing his bed-ridden battle with COVID, he added: "It wasn't great. I think it affects different people in different ways but I was quite bad with it and had quite a few symptoms. I was stuck in bed for a few days but I'm just so glad to have got through it and to get back on the pitch.

"I feel fit. I've obviously played two full games in the last three days, which has been tough on the body, but now we have a little bit of a break so we'll all do things right and make sure we're ready for the next game."

McWilliams was immense against both Coventry and Colchester, scampering about the pitch in his usual tenacious manner and snapping into his trademark sliding tackles.

He continued: "I'm not going to shy away from what I'm good at and I do enjoy slide-tackling! Whenever I'm on the pitch, that's my job, that's what I'm there to do.