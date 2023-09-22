Patrick Brough has started all seven league games for the Cobblers so far this season (Pictute: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

​And that's because he believes the team have already shown this term they can 'mix it' with the top sides in the third tier, even if results haven't always gone their way.

Town have beaten promotion fancies Peterborough United and drawn with Lincoln City, and then lost out by the odd goal to other high-flyers in Port Vale, Stevenage and Wycombe - as well as Wigan Athletic, who are in a false position following their eight-point deduction at the start of the campaign.

The fact the Cobblers have competed to the last kick of the game in each and every fixture this season gives the players the confidence they belong and deserve to be at this level – and they are keen to prove it again this weekend.

Town will go into the Barnsley clash off the back of their least convincing performance of the season at Port Vale last weekend.

But even though they were way off their best, certainly in terms of an attacking unit, it still took a goal just six minutes from time to deny them a share of the spoils as they once again proved very hard to beat.

Brough admitted the team were disappointed with their showing at Vale Park, and says that is a performance want to put behind them, with the clash with Barnsley the perfect opportunity to do just that.

"We need to look at ourselves and make sure we are at our best every game," said the left-back, signed from Barrow in the summer.

"We know we can't play unbelievably every game, even the top, top pros can't do that, but we have shown how we can play and we want to get back to that."

Looking back on the Vale loss, he said: "You learn from things, but you can't dwell on it too much.

"You do your analysis, see what went wrong, see what you did well, and then you work on that for the opposition coming on Saturday, and see what they are going to do.

"We will have a full week's training ahead of taking on Barnsley who are another good team, another top team coming to us at home. Hopefully we can get a result."

Brough has started every league game since his move to Sixfields, and says he is relishing life at his new club.

"I have enjoyed it since I came here, and I have played a lot of football which is what I came to do," said the former Falkirk, Morecambe and Carlisle United man.

"New lads, new manager, new place, new fans and I am really enjoying it, it is something different and I am really relishing the challenge.

"I have played against Northampton a lot over the past couple of years, and coming here it hasn't really surprised me.

"You can see we've got good players and that has showed, and we have shown we can compete in this league.

"Maybe a lot of people outside of the club will have thought Northampton coming up might struggle, but we have shown we can do it and mix with the best.

"We have played a lot of the top teams already, and have shown we can do that."

Barnsley had won four games on the spin before being beaten 3-2 at home by Portsmouth on Tuesday.

