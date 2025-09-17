In-form Cobblers aiming to continue to 'surprise everyone' says McGeehan

Cobbles attacker Cameron McGeehan (Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cameron McGeehan says the Cobblers are committed to continuing to 'surprise everyone' as they look to maintain their winning run in Sky Bet League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a sticky start to the campaign that saw Town secure just one point from their opening four matches, and score only one goal, McGeehan and co have found their mojo.

Three successive wins without conceding a goal have lifted the Cobblers to 15th in the table, and they now travel to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday full of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been quite the turnaround in form for Kevin Nolan's men, although McGeehan insists it is no surprise to him or the rest of the squad at Sixfields.

"We have our own ambitions as a team, and there are always teams that surprise everyone, and that is what we want to do," said the 30-year-old, who scored the only goal as Blackpool were beaten 1-0 last weekend.

"We want to make Sixfields a fortress, a tough place to come, which we have done.

"But there is no point in getting ahead of ourselves, it is about putting the groundwork in again this week and then going to Wycombe and hopefully beating them as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact the team endured a slow start to the season probably wasn't a great surprise due to the complete overhaul of the squad in the summer.

The team that started the new campaign at Wigan at the beginning of August featured just three players who were at the club last season.

One of those was McGeehan, and he admitted: "It is a good place to be at the minute.

"It was hard at the start because you have a new team, a completely new set of players, and it takes time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can't force that, but we have probably got going maybe quicker than we would have thought, so that is testament to everyone.

"Everybody is digging in, everyone's working, everyone's trying their best and pushing each other and we just have to keep that going and stay at it."