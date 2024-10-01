Imrpvoing Bolton Wanderers handed boost for trip to Cobblers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The midfielder has not featured since the opening day of the season when he injured his ankle but should be in the squad to face Northampton. Chris Forino, however, remains out with a hamstring issue.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt tweaked his side’s usually possession-heavy approach for their win over Crawley Town on Saturday. Wanderers had just 32 per cent of the ball as they made it back-to-back wins having started the campaign with one victory from five.
Evatt said: “Are we back to our full confident selves? No, but we are making small steps forwards. Saturday was a game which had context behind it, it was a really difficult game.
“They are quirky with how they play and what they do in build-up, in particular. After the game at Arsenal which required a lot of energy levels and concentration, I didn’t feel it was right for us to go hyper-aggressive like we normally are. I like possession – you know I do – but the most important thing to me is the scoreline. I like winning more.
"It isn’t the way any of us want to play but it got us a result and that was what was most important. Hopefully we can see more of ourselves on Tuesday and take another step forward.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.