Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bolton Wanderers have been handed a boost with the news that Klaidi Lolos is back available for Tuesday’s long trip south to Sixfields.

The midfielder has not featured since the opening day of the season when he injured his ankle but should be in the squad to face Northampton. Chris Forino, however, remains out with a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton boss Ian Evatt tweaked his side’s usually possession-heavy approach for their win over Crawley Town on Saturday. Wanderers had just 32 per cent of the ball as they made it back-to-back wins having started the campaign with one victory from five.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evatt said: “Are we back to our full confident selves? No, but we are making small steps forwards. Saturday was a game which had context behind it, it was a really difficult game.

Klaidi Lolos

“They are quirky with how they play and what they do in build-up, in particular. After the game at Arsenal which required a lot of energy levels and concentration, I didn’t feel it was right for us to go hyper-aggressive like we normally are. I like possession – you know I do – but the most important thing to me is the scoreline. I like winning more.

"It isn’t the way any of us want to play but it got us a result and that was what was most important. Hopefully we can see more of ourselves on Tuesday and take another step forward.”