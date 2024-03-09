Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was satisfied with his side’s performance against Cambridge United, particularly in the second half, after they fought back to take a point at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Elias Kachunga’s 16th minute opener separated the sides in a very tight first half but Town were dominant after the break and salvaged a well-deserved point when Jon Guthrie headed in Marc Leonard’s late free-kick.

"I thought we played quite well overall,” said Brady. “We were a bit slow in the way we played in the first half and the goal was too easy for them but we still dominated.

"We probed a little bit in the first half and we hit the post with Broughy’s header from the corner and then Tyreece (Simpson) does well down the left and puts in a sharp cross and if Kieron (Bowie) on the front foot, he might have a tap in.

"But in the second half we were so much more purposeful. Leno put in some great balls and then we changed the dynamic with Tony (Springett) down the right and Kieron down the left and some of his crosses were brilliant.

"We played with more intent and I felt we dominated the second half. It was great to get the equaliser and we might have scored one or two more because we were a whisker away from some of those flashes across the box.

