Improved Cobblers please boss Brady after EFL Trophy draw with Walsall

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady was pleased with his side's significantly improved performance against Walsall on Tuesday night.

After Saturday's poor showing at home to Walsall, Town were much better in the EFL Trophy tie at Sixfields despite falling behind to an early goal.

The hosts created several good chances before Dylan Connolly scored from the spot to earn a 1-1 draw, though Walsall went on to win the penalty shoot-out and claim an extra point.

"The way we played, it was the polar opposite from the weekend," said Brady. "I thought our patterns of play were a lot better tonight.

"We had a short space of time after Saturday but we worked on that on Monday and we worked at getting back to a resemblance of what we feel we can do.

"I thought it was much better. We made some changes as well and it was good to get Michael Harriman and Dominic Revan out there and give them 90 minutes.