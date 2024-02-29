News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Impressive Derby County win gives Charlton a boost ahead of trip to Sixfields

Charlton should have a spring in their step when they head to Sixfields this weekend after finally ending their long winless run with an impressive victory at promotion-chasing Derby County on Tuesday.
By James Heneghan
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:53 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 13:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​The Addicks had gone 16 games without victory, a run that dated all the way back to November, before second half goals from Alfie May and Karoy Anderson handed Nathan Jones his first win since taking charge.

The former Luton boss is now aiming for two in a row against the Cobblers at Sixfields this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve just played the top three and haven’t lost,” he said. “I’d have taken that absolutely all day long. There’s a good mood in the changing room at the minute, but it’s only one win.

Most Popular
Nathan JonesNathan Jones
Nathan Jones

“I can’t remember the last time they won, so let’s not get carried away. There’s a lot of hard work to be done. We’re setting platforms, we’re putting foundations in place to hopefully give us a springboard for the future.

"There is still a long way to go and we need to get as many points as we can. I just want us to be aggressive and front footed because if we do that, we look a good team.”

Michael Hector and Miles Leaburn will both be missing with hamstring injuries this weekend while ex-Town defender Lloyd Jones is suspended and Tennai Watson came off in the closing stages on Tuesday.

“It’s just Tennai’s hip again,” said Jones. “It’s locking up. He is going through the pain barrier for us but that shows what the kid is doing. That’s the group we’ve got here, to be fair.”

Related topics:CharltonNathan JonesDerby CountySixfieldsLloyd JonesCobblersLuton