Impressive Derby County win gives Charlton a boost ahead of trip to Sixfields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Addicks had gone 16 games without victory, a run that dated all the way back to November, before second half goals from Alfie May and Karoy Anderson handed Nathan Jones his first win since taking charge.

The former Luton boss is now aiming for two in a row against the Cobblers at Sixfields this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve just played the top three and haven’t lost,” he said. “I’d have taken that absolutely all day long. There’s a good mood in the changing room at the minute, but it’s only one win.

Nathan Jones

“I can’t remember the last time they won, so let’s not get carried away. There’s a lot of hard work to be done. We’re setting platforms, we’re putting foundations in place to hopefully give us a springboard for the future.

"There is still a long way to go and we need to get as many points as we can. I just want us to be aggressive and front footed because if we do that, we look a good team.”

Michael Hector and Miles Leaburn will both be missing with hamstring injuries this weekend while ex-Town defender Lloyd Jones is suspended and Tennai Watson came off in the closing stages on Tuesday.