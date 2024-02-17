Impressive Cobblers back to winning ways as they sink Bristol Rovers at Sixfields

Ben Fox in action for the Cobblers in their clash with Bristol Rovers at Sixfields (PIcture: Pete Norton)

Town were in control from the moment Brough squeezed in a third-minute opener after an impressive team move, and they solidified their position late in the first half with another well-crafted goal as Pinnock scored his sixth of the season.

Rovers rallied somewhat in the second half and the home side did wobble for a period, especially when Chris Martin headed in to make it 2-1, but Leonard’s magnificent long-range strike calmed nerves and effectively secured a timely victory, one which lifts Cobblers up to 44 points and 11th position in League One.

There were three changes from Tuesday’s defeat at Leyton Orient as Sam Sherring returned to the side at centre-back, Ben Fox made his first league start of the season and Tyreece Simpson replaced Louis Appéré up front.

Two of those players – Fox and Simpson – combined to give Cobblers a third-minute lead.

A 23-pass move involving 10 players ended with Fox sending away Brough on the left, his low cross should have been converted by Simpson but instead the ball got stuck under his feet and broke back to Brough who made no mistake.

Brough was in the right place to make an important clearance as Martin threatened at the other end before Town strung together another slick passing move but Will Hondermarck’s effort from the edge of the box was weak and blocked.

Scott Sinclair curled wide and Fox’s crucial touch denied Martin a free header in the six-yard box but whilst Rovers always looked dangerous, they were sloppy in the final third and let Cobblers off the hook on several occasions.

And Town then strengthened their position five minutes before the break thanks to another terrific goal.

Kieron Bowie beat his man on the halfway line and then switched play to the left with a wonderful crossfield ball before Brough’s cross found Pinnock and he drilled across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Jordan Willis was in the right place to make block well as Luke Thomas took aim at the start of the second half before Brough came within inches of scoring his second when his sweet volley crashed against the crossbar.

Rovers controlled possession in the second half and John Marquis and Harry Vaughan missed half chances, but they were back in it with 11 minutes to play when a deep cross was headed back across goal for Martin to nod home.

Jack Sowerby’s goalbound shot was well blocked but from the subsequent corner, Cobblers restored their two-goal lead in spectacular fashion.

Pinnock rolled a corner to Leonard 30 yards out and he struck it first-time, firing brilliantly into the top corner to all-but secure victory for the hosts.

There were some late chances for Rovers in stoppage-time but Louie Moulden was in the right place to make a couple of saves before the full-time whistle confirmed an excellent home win.

Match facts

Cobblers: Moulden, Willis, Sherring (Moore 77), Guthrie ©, Brough, Hondermarck (Sowerby 77), Fox (McWilliams 61), Leonard, Pinnock, Bowie (Appéré 77), Simpson (Springett 72). Subs not used: Dadge, Monthé

Rovers: Ward, Gordon, Grant (Marquis 65), Wilson ©, Thomas, Vale (Vaughan 45), Brown, Crama (Baggott 45), Hunt, Sinclair (Connolly 71), Martin. Subs not used: Cox, Hoole, Lawrence

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Attendance: 6,817