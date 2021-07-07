Impressed Connolly is settling in nicely at Cobblers

Dylan Connolly.

Two weeks into pre-season training and one of Town's eight new signings, Dylan Connolly, feels he's settling in nicely.

The 26-year-old winger officially completed his move from St Mirren to Sixfields on July 1, signing a two-year deal at Northampton.

"I've settled straight into the group," said the Irishman. "All the lads are sound and they've welcomed me with open arms.

"Everyone seems to get on really well and it's a nice group of lads we have here."

Cobblers step up their preparations with the traditional pre-season curtain-raiser at Sileby this weekend.

Connolly added: "The training has been tough so far as it always is in pre-season but it needs to be done and it's good to get the hard work into the legs and into the lungs and it's something to build on.

"The training facilities are impressive here and the pitches are really good. We have everything we need up at Moulton.

"It's been a long time since we played in front of fans so it'll be nice to play in front of some sort of crowd at the weekend, as well as blowing the cobwebs off and getting some minutes into the legs.