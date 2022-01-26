Important game-time for fringe players as Cobblers draw with Coventry in friendly

Scott Pollock.

Fringe players earned some important match minutes during a 1-1 draw with Coventry City in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday.

Jonny Maxted, Michael Harriman, Max Dyche, Josh Flanagan and Scott Pollock were all involved as Northampton went ahead before being pegged back.

"It was a good work out and got some match practice and sharpness in to some of the squad who needed it and so it was a very worthwhile exercise," said coach Marc Richards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The game allowed those players to top up their minutes and to get some match fitness under their belts which was important.

"We are heading in to a busy schedule with a number of Tuesday night games, so we need as many players match sharp and ready to go as possible as they may all be needed at some stage in the next few weeks. With that in mind we wanted to get those members of the squad a game this week and this was perfect for us.