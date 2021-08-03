'I'm here to score goals' - Tottenham striker Etete thrilled after completing loan switch to Cobblers

Kion Etete. Picture: Pete Norton.

Young striker Kion Etete only has one thing on his mind after completing his season-long loan move to the Cobblers this week - to score plenty of goals.

The 19-year-old netted nine times in 21 games for Spurs U23s last season and now he wants to translate that form into senior football after moving to Sixfields.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting the guys and getting to know them and then getting started with the first game of the season on Saturday," said Etete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a great club and a great opportunity for me to score goals and win games - that's what I'm here to do."

Etete describes himself as an 'all-round striker' and says he's capable of running in behind but also coming to feet, holding the ball up and being a threat in the air.

And having started out as a 16-year-old with Notts County, he's unlikely to be intimidated by League Two football.

"It was good to start out with Notts County because that gave me a lot of experience of professional football at a young age before I moved to Spurs," Etete continued.

"I got used to playing men's football from a young age so in a way it feels like I'm coming back home and back to where I started out, so I feel I can adapt quickly.

"But it's very important to go out on loan and get minutes because it's all about gaining experience and trying to improve as a player and as a person."

Cobblers were not the only club interested in Etete but after lengthy discussions between all parties, the move was finally confirmed on Monday.

Etete added: "There were discussions between the clubs, it was a bit back and forth, and eventually we got the move sorted and here I am now!

"The manager here has worked with young players a lot and that played a part. He's got a lot of faith to play young players and he has a lot of coaching experience with his staff and I'm really looking forward to working with all of them.