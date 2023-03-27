News you can trust since 1931
'I'm a Northampton boy!' - Ivan Toney makes Cobblers history after coming on for 'surreal' England debut against Ukraine

‘It’s a special moment and it means a lot.’

By James Heneghan
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 09:31 BST

Ivan Toney made history on Sunday evening when he became both the first player from Northampton and also the first Cobblers academy graduate to play for England.

The 27-year-old, who made his Northampton debut in 2012 and played 60 games for the club, replaced Harry Kane after 81 minutes of England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine in their European Championships qualifier at Wembley.

Toney was an unused substitute the last time he received a call-up from Gareth Southgate but with 16 Premier League goals for Brentford this season, it was only a matter of time until he made his debut.

Most Popular

"It feels so surreal,” said Toney afterwards. “I”m a Northampton boy and Northampton raised so it’s a big achievement for everyone in the town.

“I couldn’t think of a better ground to make my debut for England with my family here. It’s been a long journey but to finally make it onto the pitch and get my first cap, it’s a massive moment for me.

"With a player like Harry Kane ahead of you, it’s always going to be tough – he’s one of the best in the world. But all I can do is keep working hard and when the chance comes, take it with both hands and I think I did that. It’s a special moment and it means a lot.

"I’m working hard every day on my game in training and doing the right things and that’s what you need to do when you’re not playing to keep your name on the manager’s mind.

Ivan Toney at Wembley with former Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who now works as a coach with England.
"Three or four years ago, I was in League One, now I’m making my debut for England. It’s been a long journey but to finally make it is a massive achievement. But the hard work starts now because I want to continue playing for England.”

