Ivan Toney made history on Sunday evening when he became both the first player from Northampton and also the first Cobblers academy graduate to play for England.

The 27-year-old, who made his Northampton debut in 2012 and played 60 games for the club, replaced Harry Kane after 81 minutes of England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine in their European Championships qualifier at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toney was an unused substitute the last time he received a call-up from Gareth Southgate but with 16 Premier League goals for Brentford this season, it was only a matter of time until he made his debut.

"It feels so surreal,” said Toney afterwards. “I”m a Northampton boy and Northampton raised so it’s a big achievement for everyone in the town.

“I couldn’t think of a better ground to make my debut for England with my family here. It’s been a long journey but to finally make it onto the pitch and get my first cap, it’s a massive moment for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a player like Harry Kane ahead of you, it’s always going to be tough – he’s one of the best in the world. But all I can do is keep working hard and when the chance comes, take it with both hands and I think I did that. It’s a special moment and it means a lot.

"I’m working hard every day on my game in training and doing the right things and that’s what you need to do when you’re not playing to keep your name on the manager’s mind.

Ivan Toney at Wembley with former Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who now works as a coach with England.