‘He provides a calmness to the group and he’s loved by the staff and he’s loved by the players.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Sampson will continue in his role as Jon Brady’s number two for the foreseeable future having replaced Colin Calderwood on an interim basis in October.

The former Cobblers player and manager stepped up from his role with the academy to help Town’s coaching staff after Calderwood left to join Russell Martin’s backroom team at Championship side Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And although the club are still looking for a permanent replacement for Calderwood, with things currently going so well on the pitch after four wins in five League One games, chairman Kelvin Thomas sees no reason to rock the boat and make an imminent change.

Ian Sampson

He said: "Sammo has slotted in really well after replacing Colin as interim coach and I think everyone has seen that. It’s been a seamless transition and I think he’ll continue in that role for the longer term because it’s going really well.

"He provides a calmness to the group and he’s loved by the staff and he’s loved by the players and he supplements what Colin was doing and of course we’re really pleased to see Colin doing well at Southampton and we wish him well.