Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Town player and manager stepped up from his role with the academy on a short-term basis after Jon Brady’s previous number two Colin Calderwood left for Southampton in October.

He was only meant to be in the position for a few weeks as the club sought Calderwood’s replacement, but the arrangement worked well and with Town winning on the pitch, there was no reason to change it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sampson will continue to work alongside Brady and first-team coach Marc Richards for the final three games of the season before taking stock and reassessing the situation in the summer.

Ian Sampson

"It's always nice when you're winning games and that makes things a little bit easier,” said Sampson. “The defeats still hurt but it's not something I expected at the start of the year.

"Obviously Colin left us and that was a massive disappointment for everyone at the club because he's so well respected and he's got great experience.

"I was asked to come in and help out. Originally it was meant to be for a couple of months but it went well and it was suggested that I stay on until the end of the season and I was happy to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment we're going to leave it but we will take stock at the end of the season and have a look at things and see where we're at in the summer.”

Following his success as a player and manager at Northampton, Sampson took on the role of Academy Manager back in 2019, but he’s relished his opportunity back in first-team football.

"It has reignited my fire a little bit," he admitted. “Getting wins is always special and it's a nice feeling to get three points on a Saturday – that's the most difficult thing to do but it's what we all work for, whether it's in the academy or the first-team.

"It's all about winning and you get that feeling again when you're around first-team players. It's something I've been used to in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad