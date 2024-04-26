Ian Sampson 'delighted' after being appointed Cobblers' permanent assistant manager

Ian Sampson

Ian Sampson has been appointed Cobblers’ assistant manager on a permanent basis having initially taken on the role following the departure of Colin Calderwood last October.

Sampson is the club's second ever highest appearance maker and former manager, famously leading the Cobblers to a League Cup win over Liverpool at Anfield in 2010. He will vacate his previous role of Academy Manager, with an announcement regarding that position expected to be made in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are delighted to confirm Ian's appointment," said manager Jon Brady. "He forms part of a local and passionate management team who all have strong connections to the club and the local community.

"He was the natural choice to step up on an interim basis when Colin left to join Southampton last October, and his work since then has been very impressive and has certainly convinced everyone he is the right man for the role moving forward.

"He knows the club, the area, the staff and what we are looking to do to keep taking the club forward. I cannot think of a better candidate and we look forward to him continuing his work with us all."

Sampson added: "I have really enjoyed being back involved with the first team and I am delighted to take the role on a more permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always said we would sit down at the end of the season and take stock, we have enjoyed a really good season and given the progress we have made during the season I am really keen to try and help that progress continue.