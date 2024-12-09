Ian Sampson 'couldn't be prouder' on 'fantastic night' for Cobblers after Posh win
Sampson’s first game as interim boss ended in victory after Cameron McGeehan scored twice, including an 84th-minute winner. Town did have to ride their luck at times, especially when Ricky Jade-Jones missed a glorious chance at 1-1, but their fans didn’t care come full-time.
"It's a fantastic night for the club and it's always a great achievement to beat your local rivals," said Sampson. "Having looked at the stats before the game, that's not something we've done much of in the last few years.
"But we did it last season at home and we've matched it tonight and it's absolutely brilliant. I couldn't be prouder of the players. I asked for honesty before the game and I think they gave me that in bundles all the way through to the 94th minute and to get a late winner, that was a great feeling.
"It's a brilliant night for the fans and this is their game. It's the big one for them and they haven't seen many wins so to be able to sing that song at the end must have been a pleasure for them."