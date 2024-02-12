Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has confirmed the club will appeal both his red card and George Thomason’s sending off after claiming he was treated differently by the officials compared to Jon Brady during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sixfields.

Thomason was shown a straight red card by referee Jeremy Simpson after he lunged in on Aaron McGowan on 28 minutes. Evatt could not believe the decision and was then sent off himself at half-time for using ‘foul and abusive language’ as the teams went down the tunnel.

The red card meant Evatt was not allowed to carry out his post-match media duties on Saturday but he did not hold back when asked about the incidents during his press conference on Monday.

“I will 100 per cent be appealing my red card,” Evatt told the Bolton News. “And we will be appealing George’s red as well.

“I had a fantastic view at the time, I stood next to the fourth official, who on comms was saying ‘no red, no red’ and the referee made the call.

“You can manipulate the images, or the different camera angles. Some make it look worse than it actually was, I believe he got the ball and didn’t make contact with their player. But there are images of the same player laughing after the incident.

“For me it is a foul, a yellow card at the most, but it is certainly not a red. I think it was a really poor refereeing performance and there are not many people who would argue with that.