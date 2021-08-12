'I wanted another one!' - Etete hungry for more after Tottenham loanee makes dream Cobblers debut

Coventry's defenders just could not handle Kion Etete all night. Picture: Pete Norton.

Despite scoring twice and inspiring a brilliant win over Championship opposition, young striker Kion Etete did not come away from Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie at Coventry City completely satisfied.

The 19-year-old produced one of the best debuts in a Cobblers shirt for many years as Town came from a goal down to stun Coventry and reach round two of the competition.

After a slow start, Cobblers dominated the first-half and Etete, drifting in from the left, was the star of the show. Coventry had no answers for his power and strength and he was rewarded with two goals in the second-half.

Surely, as debuts go, it couldn't have gone any better, could it? "Maybe I could have got another goal!

"In my head I'll be thinking about the first-half and the first couple of chances I had. If one of them went in, with the two in the second-half, that would have been a hat-trick, but at least that gives me things to work on!"

Etete's first goal was a terrific solo effort, flicking the ball over a defender and blazing home, before a messy second completed the comeback.

"For the first one, Rosey flicked it on and I just went off instinct," explained the teenager. "I saw him make the run, he won the header and I thought 'why not have a go?' so I picked a corner and just smashed it! I think it was a bit ambitious but it worked out well.

"I've always been taught that goals are scored between the two posts so, for the second one, I was just hovering around in the box and the flick came in and I was in the right place at the right time.

"But the team played very well, we all had good belief and worked hard to get the win."

Etete signed for the Cobblers after the final friendly and therefore missed the whole of pre-season, but he still got through 90 minutes on Wednesday night.

"I haven't played for a while but about halfway through the first-half I got into my stride and kicked-on and was able to play the full 90," he said.

"I had a couple of chances in the first-half, there was a cross to the back post and I had a header which I tried to guide into the net but it just rolled off my head.

"But I took the second two chances I had in the second-half and hopefully I can build on it and there are more goals to come this season."

It will be extremely difficult for Jon Brady to leave Etete out of his starting line-up when Cobblers head to Colchester United on Saturday, but the man himself knows the competition is strong.

"You can't take anything for granted," he added. "I'll take it day by day and training session by training session and try and earn my place in the starting line-up.

"I always enjoy training anyway but I'll go into it with lots of positivity this week and try to build on tonight.