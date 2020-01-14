'I know what my job is and I know what I'm good at' - Adams not worried by his goal tally

Cobblers wing-back Nicky Adams is more than happy to be creating goals instead of scoring them after his assists tally reached double figures for the season.

Adams is well-known among the lower divisions for his deadly set-piece delivery and impressive consistency in racking up assists season after season.

His fine work to set up Sam Hoskins at Salford on Saturday took him to eight league assists for the campaign, adding to the four he's got in the FA Cup. He was also the leading assister when Cobblers won the League Two title in 2015/16.

"Everyone who knows me knows I'm a playmaker," said Adams. "I like to get us on the front foot, I like to play and I like to create chances for my team.

"I set goals up and I'm into double figures for assists halfway into the season so if I can get another 10 or so hopefully that will help us and steer us in the direction.

"I think it's important for the strikers to score goals and they're all contributing really well and the lads are the back also look dangerous when I'm taking set-pieces so they've got their fair share.

"I'm there to provide goals and it's not just a case of, if I set one up, I'm buzzing, because I think I've been involved in a lot of the goals we've scored this season.

"Maybe I've played the pass before or a ball into the box has dropped to someone and they've scored, but that's what I'm here to do and that's why the gaffer brought me to the club - to set goals up."

For all his assists though, Adams only opened his goal tally a few days into 2020 when volleying the Cobblers into a 1-0 lead at Burton Albion in the FA Cup recently.

"I never get too disappointed and I don't think I've ever been one to score loads of goals," added the 33-year-old.

"I chip in with threes and fours and I've had a couple of seasons when I got double figures but that was more when I was a number 10.

"These days I'm playing wing-back and when you play there it's harder to score, but I know my job and I know that I'm good at.

"I love playing wing-back and I enjoy it. I played it all last season for Bury and I did it for the gaffer before at Carlisle at times.

"Going forward and creating chances is my bread and butter but defensively I've got to help the lads behind me as well."