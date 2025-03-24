Northampton Town are six clear of the drop zone after a weekend defeat to Blackpool.placeholder image
Northampton Town are six clear of the drop zone after a weekend defeat to Blackpool.

I asked AI to predict League One's final table - and here's where Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Mansfield Town finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 07:33 BST
Cobblers are fighting hard to secure their place in next season’s League One.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Blackpool at the weekend has left Cobblers six clear of Burton Albion but having played a game more.

Burton face a tough game away to Stockport this weekend, while Cobblers face a much more winnable trip to Cambridge.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Cobblers will finish the season.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

105pts (+46)

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+46) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+33)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

89pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
88pts (+28)

3. Wrexham

88pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
80pts (+22)

4. Stockport County

80pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneMansfield TownBristol RoversWigan AthleticCobblersBurton AlbionBlackpool
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice