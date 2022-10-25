Hylton suspended after Cobblers lose appeal

Danny Hylton trudges off.

The experienced forward was shown a straight red card by referee Geoff Eltringham for raising his hands towards Boro defender Dan Sweeney in stoppage-time.

Manager Jon Brady was furious with the decision after the game and suggested Cobblers would appeal.

He said: “Sweeney has ripped Danny’s shirt up and over his back and all Hylts has done is pushed him in the chest to say ‘look, get off me’ and it’s nowhere near a red card. It’s not even a yellow.

"He’s been manhandled and he wants Sweeney to get away and he’s trying to get his shirt back down. Watch it back. Hylts was absolutely magnificent when he came on and I can’t have a bad word said against him. It’s a shocking decision.”

Brady was still mulling over whether or not to appeal on Monday following the club’s failure to overturn Ben Fox’s red card in the previous week’s game at Leyton Orient.

The club decided to go ahead with the appeal but an FA panel sided with the referee and upheld Hylton’s ban. He will now miss Tuesday's game against Sutton as well as Saturday’s visit of Newport and next week’s FA Cup tie.