Hylton reveals he was close to joining Cobblers in January - but feels now is the perfect time

Danny Hylton

Danny Hylton revealed he came close to joining the Cobblers in January before ultimately choosing to stay at Luton following confirmation of his summer move to Sixfields on Tuesday.

The experienced forward held conversations with Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood towards the end of the January transfer window but felt he had unfinished business with Luton and opted to end the season at the club where he enjoyed so much success.

However, with the Hatters unable to guarantee him regular game-time and his contract due to expire this summer, Hylton again explored his options once the campaign finished, eventually settling on a two-year deal with Northampton this week.

"I did have conversations with the club in January and I originally touched base with the gaffer and Colin back then,” Hylton revealed.

"I was aware of how well the club were doing so it was something I kept an eye on, but I was obviously at Luton at the time and I decided to stay and the club wanted me to stay.

"I was happy to be involved with Luton until the end of the season but I spoke to the gaffer here again at the end of the season and he went over what we spoke about before.

"I got great vibes off him and Colin when I first spoke to them and what they wanted to do and it was something that I really wanted to be part of.”

Brady’s admiration for Hylton was a key reason for the 33-year-old’s decision to agree a deal that will keep him at Sixfields until 2024.

"It's always nice to be wanted,” he added. “When you play football, it gives you confidence and that's what every footballer thrives on.