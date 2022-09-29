Hylton enjoyed his scrap with Horsfall as he inspires Cobblers to fourth straight win

Prior to his half-time introduction, Cobblers were way below-par and made life all too easy for the visiting defence, who barely lifted a finger for 45 minutes. Fraser Horsfall, rather inevitably, headed County ahead just 12 minutes into his Sixfields return, forcing Jon Brady to turn to Hylton and Kieron Bowie at the break.

Bowie made a difference, injecting Cobblers with the impetus and intensity they had sorely lacked in the first-half, but it was Hylton who was most influential in turning the tide.

The veteran striker used all of his experience, quality and nous to unsettle and rattle Stockport's defence, not least Horsfall. He gave Town a focal point to play off and it made all the difference. He had only 18 touches and made just five passes but his mere presence was vital in turning things around.

Danny Hylton enjoyed scrapping with Fraser Horsfall

"I knew there was that added bit of spice because Fraser was here last season and it must have been nice for the fans to get one over him with the win,” said the 33-year-old.

"It was a good battle out there, I enjoyed it, it was all in jest but sometimes that's what you need to do – have a bit of a scrap and it was that type of game.

"I don’t think it was the best footballing game but it was a day to dig in and really fight and scrap and land on those second balls and I thought we did that brilliantly in the second-half.

"It was a tough game, real tough, but we are delighted to come away with all three points.”

Danny Hylton

Hylton’s performance deserved a goal and it so nearly arrived when an excellent header from Mitch Pinnock’s cross cannoned the post.

"That goal will come,” he added. “I just have to keep putting myself in those positions and the ball will eventually go in.

"But I'm not too concerned about myself or my own goal tally. If we keep winning games and achieve what we want to achieve, even if I don't score all season, I’ll be happy."

Saturday’s win was certainly one to file in the ‘games of two halves’ category. Having been so poor in the first 45 minutes, Cobblers were excellent in the second to initially turn things around and then defend their lead.

They have now won four games in a row and are up to second in League Two. A five-time promotion winner, Hylton knows better than anyone what it takes to stay the course.

He added: "The team went really close last season and I think that will only help us.

"We haven't lost too many players and I think we have added some really good signings in the summer - I'm not talking about myself! - and we know what we need to do.

"If I can come in and help the club achieve their goals, I'll try and do that. I can't see any reason why we won't be up there come the end of the season, but it’s early days and we can't get carried away.