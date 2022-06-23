The need to be part of ‘something special’ was the main reason behind Danny Hylton’s decision to call time on his six-year spell at Luton Town and sign for the Cobblers.

Northampton continued their impressive start to the summer transfer window with the capture of Hylton on a two-year deal on Tuesday. He did have discussions with Luton over potentially extending his stay into a seventh year but ultimately felt it was the right time to part ways.

"I did have other options other than Northampton but I wanted to play regularly so my conversations with Luton went down that route,” explained the 33-year-old.

Danny Hylton

"I had an unbelievable time at Luton and I had a fantastic relationship with the manager so it wasn't an easy decision for me to leave but playing regularly is the most important thing and I want to be part of something where we can be successful in a great environment.

"After speaking to the gaffer and Colin (Calderwood) and after seeing how well the team did last season, it was an easy decision in the end.”

Hylton has been linked with a move to Sixfields several times before, including in January, but it seemed as if he was heading to AFC Wimbledon as recently as last week.

However, there was a reason why he ultimately chose to sign a two-year deal with the Cobblers.

“When I found out my time was up at Luton and that decision was made between myself and the club, I wanted to go somewhere that I could be part of,” he explained.

"I didn't want to just fizzle out and go somewhere where I'd be happy just to turn up every day. I wanted to be part of something special and something successful and after speaking to the gaffer and Colin, it was quite evident that this was where I wanted to go.

"Football is a short career and it goes by quickly so it's important to me to never be content with just sitting still and being mid-table and not striving to achieve something.

"I've always wanted to be successful and fortunately I have been involved in a few promotions and some near misses as well and that doesn't change now.

"My job now is to come here, try and improve the team and use my experience and my nous and everything I know to help this club to achieve their targets - which is promotion.

"I know the club went really close to promotion last season. There's a great environment here and the club want to create something and do something special and that's important to me.