'Hungry' Waldron ready to 'prove his worth' after signing for Brackley

Danny Waldron has signed for Brackley Town (picture: Brackley Town)

Brackley Town have announced the signing of forward Danny Waldron, who joins the club from Southend United ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 29-year-old striker arrives with a growing reputation for his goal-scoring ability, intelligent movement and relentless work ethic.

Waldron’s addition adds firepower to the Saints’ front-line as preparations continue for the new campaign.

Waldron began his senior career at Rushall Olympic, before impressing with standout spells at clubs including Leamington and Alvechurch.

He then returned to Rushall, where he showcased his finishing instincts and physical presence.

Waldron netted 16 goals in 25 league appearances during the first half of the 2023/24 season before joining Southend United.

He spent the last few months of last season on loan at Tamworth and he now moves to St James Park.

Waldron will link up with the squad when pre-season training gets underway next week.

“Danny’s style of play really suits us and he’s a goalscorer," said Brackley boss Gavin Cowan.

"He’s hungry to prove his worth at National League level so is eager to get going.

"Along with our other strikers, Danny gives us great options and even more goals!”