'Hundreds of players' available to sign this summer - Colin Calderwood

Cobblers technical director Colin Calderwood does not believe it has been a ‘particularly difficult summer’ and says there are ‘hundreds of players’ out there available for the club to sign.

Calderwood has an influential role in the club’s current setup, both on and off the pitch, and he’s worked closely with manager Kevin Nolan this summer, as well as analyst Alex Latimer and chief executive James Whiting, to recruit almost a whole new squad for the 2025/26 season.

Nine have already come in, with more expected in the coming weeks, and despite the financial challenges of competing in League One, Calderwood appears to have enjoyed his first summer back at Northampton.

"In all honesty, it's not so different than in any other summer if you're a manager or assistant manager,” he said. “You are still involved in those decisions on transfers, and agents will always ring you up.

"We have loads of contacts and we just bring all of that information together and thin it out as we best we can. I wouldn't say it's been an especially difficult summer. There are hundreds of players out there.

"We won't get certain ones and we haven't got certain ones just because financially they were getting offered not only a little bit more elsewhere, a lot more, and that's the nature of the beast, but I don't think it's been difficult. There's loads of people out there and the group we get will still be good enough to get ourselves in a strong position.

"We've got to be grounded people and have a grounded group. Our expectations will far outweigh everyone else's in the division, and we think we can upset a few this season."

Calderwood believes the big challenge will be creating and harnessing the right culture within the squad following the departures of some key players, such as Aaron McGowan and Mitch Pinnock, although he’s been impressed by the first few weeks of pre-season.

He added: "The idea at the minute is to build the relationship and harmony within the group and that'll take loads of training ground work but also game orientation and the game on Saturday helped with that.

"We will expect and demand a lot more in terms of the games themselves as we progress through pre-season, but we're very, very hopeful. We really like the atmosphere at the training ground and we like the way the group has come together in terms of putting their heads down, accepting the information and doing the work. That gives us a strong foundation.

"Some of the lads who left, they were stalwarts for two or three seasons so we will miss them and we’ll miss that camaraderie and those relationships and their experience. That takes a bit of building back up but the games help and then when it becomes really competitive, it all adds to it. You can see them accepting each other for what they are and we're really liking what everyone brings to the group in different ways."