'Humble' Calderwood is so key to Brady and Cobblers

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

Manager Jon Brady has spoken about the key role played by his coaching staff, including assistant manager Colin Calderwood, in Cobblers’ excellent start to the season.

Calderwood left his post at Blackpool to take up the role of assistant boss alongside Brady in the summer, forming part of the new coaching team at Sixfields.

“I’ve got to say on Col, he’s someone who has played at the very highest level as a player and has been an international as well, but he’s the most humble man I’ve met,” said Brady.

“We all, as staff, enjoy spending time with each other and just talking football and the relationships are so strong between all the coaches and staff here.

“We’re all learning from each other and we feel we’re having a great time in that respect and I’m pretty sure Colin feels the same way as well.”

Marc Richards also remains an important member of Brady’s backroom team.

Richards worked as assistant manager when Brady took caretaker charge last season, but now has the role of first-team coach.

“I think we all balance each other out well, including Marc,” Brady added. “We talk about everyone having their input through a session in a day.

“It might be Colin who does the first part of the session, Marc does the next bit and I do the final bit so we all work with each other and work together.

“We’re all comfortable in our own skin and we make sure we all have strong input and work out what we want to do as a group before training.