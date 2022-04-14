'Humble' Brackley Town are up for the title race

James Armson takes the congratulations after he scored the only goal of the game in Brackley Town's 1-0 win over York City last weekend. Pictures by Glenn Alcock

Yet another win and clean sheet, this time a 1-0 home win over York City, ensured Brackley Town head into the crucial Easter weekend with a one-point lead over Gateshead at the top of the table after the Tynesiders maintained their challenge with a 4-3 verdict over Chester.

There are six games to go as the Saints bid for title glory and Wilkin insists he and his players, as ever, are keeping their feet firmly on the ground.

James Armson’s goal was enough to secure the latest success at St James Park and it all led to a familiar start to Wilkin’s catch up with the media.

James Armson heads home Brackley's winner against York

He joked: “I hope we keep having these same conversations! I never get bored of having them!

“It was a good weekend for us and we have another massive one ahead of us.

“We don’t do things particularly easily but we use the cliche of a game at a time and the guys have been really humble about the situation.

“We have been really stretched at times but we count ourselves incredibly fortunate to be in this position. Boys have had to step up and do their job.

“You can’t afford to get carried away with anything but we know we can’t afford to have a blip.

“We have to work really hard in every game to get through it.

“We know what we are and what it’s taken to get to this point and the lads won’t lose sight of that.

“It’s not to say we will win every game from here on in but you have to make that your intention.

“I can ask no more of the players, they keep working so hard for each other and hopefully they can continue to do so for the final six games.”

The Easter weekend will test every squad with two games in a short space of time.

Brackley head to Leamington tomorrow (Good Friday) before hosting Boston United on Easter Monday.

And Wilkin added: “Getting the players to the starting line is the biggest challenge and hopefully we can be as successful as we have been.

“Leamington has never been a happy hunting ground for us, if I’m honest. They have a style of play, similar to ourselves that has kept them consistent for the past few years. It’s not an easy place to go.

“But it’s recognising these situations and challenges is something we have been able to do pretty well so far this season.