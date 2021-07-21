Hughton admits Forest were given a 'real test' by Cobblers in pre-season friendly

Chris Hughton.

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton admitted Tuesday's pre-season friendly at Sixfields could have gone 'either way' after his side were given a 'real test' by the Cobblers.

Town started the game with good tempo and intensity and enjoyed the better of the first-half but could not force the breakthrough against a Forest team heavily tipped for a promotion challenge this season.

The visitors named a strong line-up but still had Lyle Taylor to call upon from the bench and he made an instant impact as a half-time substitute, scoring the opener just three minutes into the second-half.

Cafu's fabulous long-range strike then doubled the lead as Forest emerged victorious, but not without the odd scare, as the visiting manager acklowledged afterwards.

“It was a tough game, particularly in the first-half," admitted Hughton. "They came out with a bit of energy.

“We were better in the second-half. I thought we had to work harder in the first-half to get as much of the ball as I would have liked.

“The game was a real test, and the first-half even more so, and I would have liked us to have been better.

“A couple of moments for the goals counted, but we needed Smudger to make a couple of very good saves for us. It could have gone either way.