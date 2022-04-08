Hughes says Bradford shouldn't struggle for motivation against Cobblers

Mark Hughes.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes says his players have no reason to lack motivation when they take on the Cobblers at Sixfields tomorrow.

The Bantams are drifting in mid-table after a disappointing season and have no chance of either winning promotion or going down.

However, Hughes, who replaced Derek Adams in the hot seat at Valley Parade in February, will be running the rule over his players in the final six games with one eye on next season, starting at Sixfields on Saturday.

“Clearly, there is still an opportunity for players to impress until the end of the season,” said Hughes. “That is why they have to bring the edge to their game.

“We need to give players the opportunity to show they can deal with expectations, and there is a big chance for that at a club like Bradford City.

“I have no worries in that regard, and have seen no drop-off in commitment or energy.”

After losing 2-1 at another promotion-chasing team in Bristol Rovers last weekend, Hughes is expecting a different challenge on Saturday.

He added: “Northampton will be more direct than Bristol, but teams have a lot to play for, so we have to test ourselves against them.

“It is good for me, as I get a real indication of what the best teams in this league are like.