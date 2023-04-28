Mark Hughes

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes says his side will ‘do everything in our power’ to ‘postpone’ Northampton’s promotion celebrates at Sixfields this weekend.

Cobblers will secure their return to League One with three points on Saturday but Bradford still hold out hope of gatecrashing the party if they can win their final three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to go there to win – purely for our own benefit and promotion goals,” said Hughes. “But there is added motivation for us to upset their day.

"I have been part of games where your opposition has been crowned champions, as a player and as a manager, and I certainly do not enjoy it! We have got to do everything in our power to make sure their celebration is postponed until hopefully next year.

“Northampton are a good team. At the top end of the pitch, they are a threat. They attack the target with power and pace. Going forward, they have two good strikers and a good threat in behind.

“We are a threat too though, and they will not take us lightly. Like I had said earlier, we will not let their standing intimidate us, and I fully expect us to give them a go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford were seconds away from beating Gillingham last weekend but Oliver Hawkins’ stoppage-time equaliser put a big dent in their promotion aspirations. The Bantams currently occupy the final play-off place and have played one less game than all of the teams around them.

“We are still very much in the mix – our season is not over,” Hughes added. “We are looking forward to the next three games and getting back on track.

“The circumstances have not changed just because we have dropped points. Northampton was always a big game on the horizon. We are still aiming to go there and get a result. We want to win.