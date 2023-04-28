News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
10 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
55 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
1 hour ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
2 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
3 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

Hughes full of admiration for how Cobblers have bounced back after 'unbelievable' end to last season

‘It was an unbelievable situation they found themselves in.’

By James Heneghan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Mark HughesMark Hughes
Mark Hughes

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has nothing but respect for the way Northampton have bounced back this season following the way in which they were denied automatic promotion 12 months ago.

Town beat Barrow 3-1 on the final day of the season and looked nailed-on to finish third, only for Bristol Rovers to stick seven goals past already relegated Scunthorpe and win promotion on goals scored.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jon Brady’s side then missed out in the play-offs but fast forward a year and they have an opportunity to put things right. One win from their final two games will guarantee promotion – regardless of who does what elsewhere.

“That disappointment was huge,” said Hughes, whose Bradford side head to Sixfields tomorrow. “Those circumstances were unique – I don’t think they are ever likely to happen to the same extent ever again. It was an unbelievable situation they found themselves in.

Most Popular

“Clearly at the point where they’ve won their game, they’ve done what they thought would be enough. Then the result coming in from elsewhere has affected that.

“That was probably a big factor in the reason they weren’t able to go up through the play-offs. It was always going to be difficult for them to be the team that was hurt by that situation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But they’ve regrouped, as you have to, and they’ve gone again. That’s credit to the manager and staff.”

Related topics:CobblersBradford CityNorthamptonJon BradyBradfordBristol RoversScunthorpe