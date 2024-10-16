This is how the East Stand looked in August

Kelvin Thomas says ‘huge progress’ has been made on the East Stand in recent weeks with work very much on track to be completed in early 2025 as scheduled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After years of frustration and countless delays, GRS finally started work in the summer and they have cracked on at a good pace over the last few months, much to the delight of Thomas.

He said: “Progress is continuing to be made at a good pace. I have been away for a couple of weeks but I went back over there this week and there is huge progress being made. It is very exciting for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are bits of the original design we love and bits of the original design that aren't ideal but we think it will turn out really well and the club and GRS are doing a very good job with that stand. The key thing now is that we remain on target for early 2025 and when the glass goes in that will be another big milestone hopefully reached around the end of this month.

"We have to remember things were only agreed and the contract was signed in early April after all the delays that we were well documented, that is only just over six months ago and we think we have done a great job since then. I am sure the fans will really enjoy the stand when it is completed.”

On the Brian Lomax Fan Zone, which was announced last week, Thomas added: “Brian's legacy has been talked about ever since we arrived at the club. I met Emily, his daughter, a couple of times around the time of the takeover and the Fan Advisory Board were keen to see Brian’s work and memory recognised.

"His name always stood out in who the fans wanted to remember by naming parts of the stadium. The decision was that a corporate area or even the East Stand concourse was an option but maybe not the most appropriate and it was felt that this was an excellent idea and suited Brian's legacy alongside Graham being represented by Carr's Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think what Brian did for the Trust and fan movement should be recognised and we have spoken to the FSA and they are pleased Brian is being remembered. The club are pleased to be at the forefront of this and we are delighted this is being done with the FAB. Tom Cliffe has done a great job with the FAB, things are getting done and really moving forward.

“I looked back at the final plans we put out and the final stand drawings for the East Stand and we are delivering what we said we would. As a club we will contribute to things for the Brian Lomax Fan Zone both with ideas and financially, and it is about making sure we get things right for the start of next season.

"It was a big investment to put the link road and extra parking in place but that was important to open the west side of the stadium up to allow for a fan zone. The original plan for the East Stand in the early 2010s was for housing to be built right up against the East Stand but through our plans we have the space and investment for the road and the extra parking. The club will be involved with the fan zone of course but we won’t be dictating anything, it will be a partnership with the Fan Advisory Board. We will make sure things make sense as they have to, but working together we will get there.”