Huddersfield Town confirm new manager amid Brady speculation

Huddersfield Town have confirmed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager following speculation linking Cobblers boss Jon Brady with the job.

Brady was reported to be on the list of candidates last week but Fotheringham, who has been coaching in Germany, was announced as Huddersfield’s new boss on Wednesday.

Head of football Leigh Bromby said: “We have explored a wide range of options in our search for our next head coach, and Mark became our first choice after our very first meeting. His beliefs in coaching and football fit very well with our methods at the club, and we also believe he can also add to what we do because of who he has worked for and with during his career so far.

“I know that Huddersfield Town fans will get right behind Mark, the coaching staff, and the players as we work together to drive us up the Sky Bet Championship table.”

A club statement added: “The 38-year-old Scotsman has been identified as the right man to lead the First Team after a thorough recruitment process.

"His contract, which runs until June 2025, was finalised on Wednesday morning, but he had already started his work at Town by taking training for the first time on Tuesday afternoon as preparations continue for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship game at Reading.

“Fotheringham has significant experience in coaching in the top levels of German football, most recently guiding Hertha Berlin to Bundesliga survival during the second half of 2021/22 as assistant coach to legendary German manager Felix Magath.

“Previously Mark, who is currently working towards his UEFA Pro License, helped FC Ingolstadt 04 gain promotion to 2. Bundesliga and coached in the German second tier with Karlsruher SC, adding to two years coaching in Scottish football with Cowdenbeath.

“Before hanging up his boots, Fotheringham made close to 300 appearances as a midfielder across five countries. Having become Celtic’s youngest ever debutant as a 16-year-old, he gained vast experience through playing spells in England, Germany, Switzerland, and Cyprus, whilst also representing his country of birth at Under-21 level.