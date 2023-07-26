Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock says young striker Tyreece Simpson will benefit from spending a season on loan at the Cobblers.

The 21-year-old has endured a frustrating year after moving from Ipswich to Huddersfield last summer, but an impressive loan spell for Swindon Town in 2021/22 showed what he’s capable of.

Playing with both Huddersfield’s first-team and B Team after returning from injury last season, Simpson made 10 competitive appearances for the club in total across all competitions with nine of those coming from the bench in the Championship, with his sole start in the Emirates FA Cup.

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“We’ve had a really good look at Tyreece since we arrived at the club, both last season and in Cornwall, and we just feel that he needs to be playing regular first-team football, which isn’t something he’s likely to get here,” said Warnock.