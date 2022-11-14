News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Northampton Town boosted their promotion hopes with a solid 2-0 win at Gillingham.

How win at Gillingham has changed Northampton Town's predicted finish and points total - plus where Swindon Town, Carlisle United, Salford City, Leyton Orient and every other League Two side are predicted to finish: in pictures

Northampton Town picked up a battling and much needed 2-0 win at Gillingham at the weekend to boost their promotion bid.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

It gave them their first win in three and keeps them third in the table with Bradford City putting the pressure on with another win.

But are Cobblers going up automatically or is it another play-off campaign? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Cobblers seal automatic promotion?

Get all your latest Cobblers news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+29)

Promotion chance: 76%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23)

Promotion chances: 52% Play-off chances: 34%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+14)

Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 36%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 77pts (+17)

Promotion chance: 40% Play-off chance: 36%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
GillinghamLeague TwoLeyton OrientCobblers
Next Page
Page 1 of 6