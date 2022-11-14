It gave them their first win in three and keeps them third in the table with Bradford City putting the pressure on with another win.

But are Cobblers going up automatically or is it another play-off campaign? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Cobblers seal automatic promotion?

Get all your latest Cobblers news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+29) Promotion chance: 76% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23) Promotion chances: 52% Play-off chances: 34% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+14) Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 36% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 77pts (+17) Promotion chance: 40% Play-off chance: 36% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales