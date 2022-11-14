How win at Gillingham has changed Northampton Town's predicted finish and points total - plus where Swindon Town, Carlisle United, Salford City, Leyton Orient and every other League Two side are predicted to finish: in pictures
Northampton Town picked up a battling and much needed 2-0 win at Gillingham at the weekend to boost their promotion bid.
It gave them their first win in three and keeps them third in the table with Bradford City putting the pressure on with another win.
But are Cobblers going up automatically or is it another play-off campaign? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
