How will Cobblers line-up against Leicester City at Sixfields?
Cobblers play their first pre-season friendly on Saturday when Championship side Leicester City visit Sixfields.
By James Heneghan
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST
Jon Brady has the vast majority of last season’s squad to pick from, including returning loanee Kieron Bowie, plus new signing Patrick Brough. However, this game has probably come too soon for most of the players who missed the end of last season through injury. Don’t be surprised to see one or two trialists involved either. Here’s a look at the players who might feature at Sixfields tomorrow...
