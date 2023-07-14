News you can trust since 1931
SixfieldsSixfields
Sixfields

How will Cobblers line-up against Leicester City at Sixfields?

Cobblers play their first pre-season friendly on Saturday when Championship side Leicester City visit Sixfields.
By James Heneghan
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST

Jon Brady has the vast majority of last season’s squad to pick from, including returning loanee Kieron Bowie, plus new signing Patrick Brough. However, this game has probably come too soon for most of the players who missed the end of last season through injury. Don’t be surprised to see one or two trialists involved either. Here’s a look at the players who might feature at Sixfields tomorrow...

Lee Burge

1. Goalkeeper

Lee Burge Photo: Pete Norton

Harvey Lintott

2. Right-back

Harvey Lintott Photo: Pete Norton

Sam Sherring

3. Centre-back

Sam Sherring Photo: Pete Norton

Max Dyche

4. Centre-back

Max Dyche Photo: Pete Norton

