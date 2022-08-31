How things are shaping up for the Cobblers on deadline day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Brady.

It’s likely to be a quiet deadline day at Sixfields with Jon Brady currently content to stick instead of twist.

Clubs in the EFL and the Premier League have until 11pm this evening (Thursday) to complete their summer transfer business before the window slams shut.

Whilst Brady has managed to keep together the core of the squad which overachieved last season, a raft of players have nonetheless come and gone in both directions during a busy summer at Sixfields.

He is not quite ready to completely rule out the possibility of bringing in another new signing before the close of play today but it would only happen if it was the right fit.

"I can't really speculate on that at the moment,” he said when asked about further movement on deadline day.

"We will do our business privately and we will see what happens over the next day or so but I'm not going to speculate on anything.”

Brady has worked hard with assistant Colin Calderwood this summer to try to build a squad that can go one better and win promotion back to Sky Bet League One.

Ben Fox, Ryan Haynes, Lee Burge and Danny Hylton all signed in quick succession at the start of the window, and since then Brady had gradually added to his squad.

Akin Odimayo, Kieron Bowie, Sam Sherring, Tyler Magloire, Marc Leonard and Harvey Lintott have also joined before Josh Eppiah became the 11th and most recent recruit when his season-long loan from Leicester City was confirmed two weeks ago.