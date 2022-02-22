How the League Two table would look if it was based on crowds - and where Northampton Town would be

The League Two table would look rather different if it was based on how many fans each club had.

The average attendance figures - revealed on the footballwebpages.co.uk website – certainly suggest that leaders Forest Green Rovers are punching above their weight.

At the other end of the scale Bradford City and Bristol Rovers could be doing better.

As for Northampton Town, the club performs pretty well in the attendance table, but the team does not sit quite as high as it is in the actual league table, currently.

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the attendance league table, ranked from lowest to highest.

1. Salford City Salford's average attendance this season is 2,080. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Crawley Town Crawley's average attendance this season is 2,224. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Town Harrogate's average attendance this season is 2,243. Photo: Paul Thomas Photo Sales

4. Colchester United The average attendance this season at the JobServe Community Stadium is 2,522. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales