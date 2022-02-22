How the League Two table would look if it was based on crowds - and where Northampton Town would be

How the League Two table would look if it was based on attendance.

Cobblers rank pretty well in the attendance league table

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 3:46 pm

The League Two table would look rather different if it was based on how many fans each club had.

The average attendance figures - revealed on the footballwebpages.co.uk website – certainly suggest that leaders Forest Green Rovers are punching above their weight.

At the other end of the scale Bradford City and Bristol Rovers could be doing better.

As for Northampton Town, the club performs pretty well in the attendance table, but the team does not sit quite as high as it is in the actual league table, currently.

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the attendance league table, ranked from lowest to highest.

1. Salford City

Salford's average attendance this season is 2,080. Photo: Gareth Copley

2. Crawley Town

Crawley's average attendance this season is 2,224. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Harrogate Town

Harrogate's average attendance this season is 2,243. Photo: Paul Thomas

4. Colchester United

The average attendance this season at the JobServe Community Stadium is 2,522. Photo: Pete Norton

