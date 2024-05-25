Northampton Town were strong in injury-time.Northampton Town were strong in injury-time.
Northampton Town were strong in injury-time.

How the final League One table would have looked if only stoppage-time counted, and where Northampton Town, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and EVERY other League One club would have finished

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th May 2024, 13:09 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 13:19 BST
There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.

In this season’s League One Cobblers have proven they know how to win it at the death.

But how would the One table look if only injury-time had counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90+1 to the final whistle).

46 12 31 3 12:3 9 67

1. Northampton Town

46 12 31 3 12:3 9 67 Photo: Pete Norton

46 8 35 3 10:3 7 59

2. Peterborough United

46 8 35 3 10:3 7 59 Photo: Getty Images

46 6 38 2 9:4 5 56

3. Bolton Wanderers

46 6 38 2 9:4 5 56 Photo: Getty Images

46 6 38 2 6:2 4 56

4. Portsmouth

46 6 38 2 6:2 4 56 Photo: Getty Images

