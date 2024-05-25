We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.

In this season’s League One Cobblers have proven they know how to win it at the death.

But how would the One table look if only injury-time had counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90+1 to the final whistle).

Tell us which your favourite ever injury-time goal is and why via our social media channels.

1 . Northampton Town 46 12 31 3 12:3 9 67 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough United 46 8 35 3 10:3 7 59 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bolton Wanderers 46 6 38 2 9:4 5 56 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales