Cobblers will not finish lower than 16th no matter what happens at Oakwell, but they can have a big say in their opponents play-off fate.

Barnsley join Blackpool, Lincoln and Oxford in fighting out for the two remaining places.

Here is how the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk think the final table will look. (Calculations are made by running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average season)

