How the final League One table is now predicted to look after Northampton Town's defeat at Fleetwood Town, plus potential play-off opponents for Barnsley and Peterborough United and survival battle hots up

Cobblers slipped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Fleetwood Town at the weekend.
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:43 BST

It leaves them 11th in the League One table but still with a great chance of wrapping up a top half finish.

Around the league Derby County are closing in on an automatic promotion spot and Burton Albion bolstered their survival hopes with a weekend, win.

So where will Cobblers finish and who is going up and down this season? .

Here is where the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website thinks Cobblers will finish the season. (Calculations are made by running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average season)

96pts (+36)

1. Portsmouth

96pts (+36) Photo: David Lowndes

92pts (+41)

2. Derby County

92pts (+41) Photo: Michael Regan

89pts (+39)

3. Bolton Wanderers

89pts (+39) Photo: George Wood

83pts (+28)

4. Peterborough United

83pts (+28) Photo: David Lowndes

