Sixfields Stadium has a 4.1 rating on Google for its matchday experience.Sixfields Stadium has a 4.1 rating on Google for its matchday experience.
How the fans rate Northampton Town's matchday experience and how itcompares to Leyton Orient, Carlisle United, Stevenage, Burton Albion, Derby County and Wigan Athletic - picture gallery

Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League One.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 07:56 GMT

Some will think that big grounds like Reading will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Burton Albion.

Modern arenas like Bolton Wanderers or Pride Park will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, or perhaps the combination of football and a good weekend away makes the likes of Blackpool a winner.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One, according to ratings by fans on Google. (Read the comments here). All ratings are out of five stars.

Rated: 4.8 (17 reviews)

1. Charlton Athletic - The Valley

Rated: 4.8 (17 reviews) Photo: Alex Pantling

4.6 (827 reviews)

2. Leyton Orient - Brisbane Road

4.6 (827 reviews) Photo: Pete Norton

4.5 (2460 reviews)

3. Portsmouth - Fratton Park

4.5 (2460 reviews) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

4.5 (138 reviews)

4. Exeter City - St James Park

4.5 (138 reviews) Photo: Dan Mullan

