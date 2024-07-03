Jon Brady

Cobblers manager Jon Brady has explained how the 2024 Euros are having an impact on the club’s transfer business this summer.

Town have made only one signing so far – striker James Wilson on a one-year contract – but other deals are in the pipeline and might have been completed by now had it not been for the ongoing European Championship.

Brady will undoubtedly be targeting elite talent on loan this summer following the success of Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard, but Premier League clubs are currently reluctant to let younger players out whilst their senior squad members are away on international duty.

"That has certainly happened this summer and you may see us sign one or two loan players in from those type of clubs,” said Brady.”But players are being held back at the moment and if you want those players, you have to accept that.”

The Cobblers boss was reluctant to predict how many signings he intends to make this summer but, as ever, he insisted he will take the patient approach rather than rush into anything.

"I don't want to put a number on it and put myself under huge pressure but if you're close to the club and you have been watching us, you'll know what we need to bring in,” Brady added. “But I'm not going to say a number and set a target because it's been tough this summer and we are going to be measured.

"There are always players that you really want but you can't get near them because other clubs at this level jump in so you just have to be patient. It's part and parcel of the market at the moment and the way things are. We are trying to get what we want in terms of the ability levels and the right profiles.

"I was hugely patient last summer and we ended up getting what we really wanted. I'm not saying it's perfect and it's certainly not easy but we're trying to make sure that what we do is best for the team, best for the club and best for us and that's the balance you're always trying to get.